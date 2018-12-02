WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 303,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 245.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,118,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

