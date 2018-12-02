Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,970,389.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Shares of AAPL opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

