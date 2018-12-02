Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,707,935.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,869,000 after buying an additional 585,206 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after buying an additional 2,879,817 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,836 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,075,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

