Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 80.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

WRI stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

