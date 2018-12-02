Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.93 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $18,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $303,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $247,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,723,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,674 in the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.93 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-18-93-million-position-in-woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd.html.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.