Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 17.69% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 885.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ opened at $7.60 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

