Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives $64.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.54.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $2,461,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,459,560,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $473,389,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $449,854,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
