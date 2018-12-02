Welltower Inc (WELL) Receives $64.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $2,461,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,459,560,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $473,389,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $449,854,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.