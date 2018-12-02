Werner Enterprises (WERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 64,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.