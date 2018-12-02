Western Forest Products Inc (WEF) Insider Buys C$46,750.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) insider Donald George Mcgregor purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.87 per share, with a total value of C$46,750.00.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.96 on Friday. Western Forest Products Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

