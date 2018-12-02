Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.79 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.90.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

