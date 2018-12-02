Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 314,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,081,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

