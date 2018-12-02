Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,552,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,450,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 678,019 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.62.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

