WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned WidePoint an industry rank of 39 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WYY opened at $0.46 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

