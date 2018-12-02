William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $50,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,543,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 184.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $13,781,732.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,050,960.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,017 shares of company stock worth $90,372,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

