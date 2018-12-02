WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIMHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $8.28 on Friday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

