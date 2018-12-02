William P. Chaney Sells 50,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) EVP William P. Chaney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RP opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.33 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.55%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth about $2,049,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 610.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “William P. Chaney Sells 50,000 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/william-p-chaney-sells-50000-shares-of-realpage-inc-rp-stock.html.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.