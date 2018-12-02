Wingstop Inc (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 18th

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

WING stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $227,013.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,290.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

