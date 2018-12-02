Wink (WINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $62.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Wink has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Wink has a market cap of $0.00 and $62.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005461 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wink Coin Profile

Wink is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Wink Coin Trading

Wink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

