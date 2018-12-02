Workday (WDAY) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 2.04. Workday has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $166.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Workday’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $633,732.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 18.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.