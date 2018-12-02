Worldpay Inc (WP) Stake Lessened by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. Worldpay accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worldpay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,786,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,011,000 after purchasing an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,445,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,208,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,611,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,562,000 after acquiring an additional 104,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $2,915,963.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WP stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.03.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

