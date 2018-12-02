Worthington Industries (WOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE WOR opened at $41.42 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,118,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,557,000 after purchasing an additional 267,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.