Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,188 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,916,616 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $714,845,000 after purchasing an additional 720,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Xilinx stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

