Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 164.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Xylem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 326,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Xylem by 50.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Xylem by 27.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $72.98 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

