Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 144.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,477 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 512,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.81.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,401,458. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

