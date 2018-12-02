Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $77.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.06 million. Beigene posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $219.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.60 million to $257.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $278.24 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $419.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 29,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $4,194,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,420,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,581,909.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,895 shares of company stock worth $13,667,657. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beigene by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,154. Beigene has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.