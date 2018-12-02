Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. RadNet reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

RDNT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 186,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,476. RadNet has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 351,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

