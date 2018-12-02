Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $585,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 13,690,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,809. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

