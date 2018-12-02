Zacks: Analysts Expect CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $8.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.28 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $29.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.11 billion to $30.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.51. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,126,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,798,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,913,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 253,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,763,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after buying an additional 2,618,527 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,750,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,134,000 after buying an additional 1,227,783 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,684,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,316,000 after buying an additional 1,950,697 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.