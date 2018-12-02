Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $62.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.08 million to $62.84 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $47.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $244.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.97 million to $245.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $301.35 million, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $309.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

COUP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 1,188,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,455. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.53.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $74,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,248 shares of company stock worth $19,750,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Coupa Software by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

