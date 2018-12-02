Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 864,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,474. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $100,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,193 shares in the company, valued at $873,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $64,665.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,725.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,878. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,897,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,714,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 120,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

