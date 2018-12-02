Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 42,736,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,300. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 228,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

