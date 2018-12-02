Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $728.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $767.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.13 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CSIQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,629 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,938 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,670,507 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

