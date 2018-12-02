Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (IRBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.12 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,817,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,924,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,713 shares of company stock worth $20,903,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the second quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 74.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 554,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

