Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $546.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.