Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telenav Inc (TNAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Telenav reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.74 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 84,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,143. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

In other Telenav news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,335 shares in the company, valued at $906,443.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,551 shares of company stock worth $260,885. 24.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Telenav by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Telenav by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

