Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.79 Million

Analysts predict that ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) will report sales of $33.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.08 million. ASV posted sales of $30.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full-year sales of $128.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $129.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $139.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASV.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASV. ValuEngine upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 576,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 81.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 51.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,069. ASV has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

