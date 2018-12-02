Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $2.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 million to $21.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.69 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $21.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 613,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,984. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $43,032.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at $72,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $85,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,350 shares of company stock worth $725,992. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.