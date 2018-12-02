Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) will post $262.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sanchez Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.90 million. Sanchez Energy posted sales of $245.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.96 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $995.17 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanchez Energy.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Sanchez Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 2,261,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,774. Sanchez Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

In related news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the second quarter worth $797,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanchez Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sanchez Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanchez Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sanchez Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

