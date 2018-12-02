Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.83 Million

Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $69.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $115.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $246.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.98 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $374.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Universal Display by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Display by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8,752.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $91.84. 733,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,232. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

