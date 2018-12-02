Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext Inc (YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.03 Million

Analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $63.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.28 million. Yext reported sales of $48.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $227.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.56 million, with estimates ranging from $289.78 million to $304.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 102.38% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Yext’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,268,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.67. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $805,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 949,394 shares of company stock worth $20,014,456. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.