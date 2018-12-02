Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.50 Target Price for Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 64 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of CRD.B traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,456. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $500.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

