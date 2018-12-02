Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calyxt (CLXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

CLXT opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.01. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 6,256.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,553 shares of company stock valued at $303,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,799,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after buying an additional 1,375,899 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

