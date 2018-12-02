Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accenture (ACN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Accenture faces stiff competition from strong companies like Genpact Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Infosys. This leads to increasing pricing pressure for the company. Buyout-related integration risks can impact the company’s organic growth. Global presence exposes Accenture to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. Despite such headwinds, Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing business. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst which are expected to contribute significantly to the company's revenue stream. Accenture has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.”

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $164.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Accenture by 1,454.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,876,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,218 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $354,668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $270,434,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Accenture by 17,056.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 938,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 933,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.