Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed its industry in a year's time due to the following headwinds. The company's high operating expenses are a cause for concern. Increase in fuel costs have contributed to the rise in total expenses. Notably, operating expenses increased 4.2% in the first nine months of 2018, mainly due to a 9.2% rise in fuel costs. Declining revenues and volumes at the Energy segment are also worrisome and may hurt top line growth going forward. Revenues at the segment slid 11% year over year in the first nine months of the year. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being trimmed 2.4% in 60 days. However,  Kansas City Southern is being aided by growth in overall carload volumes. Addititionally, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is another positive for the company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Analyst Recommendations for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

