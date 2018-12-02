Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Hold

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,700 shares of company stock worth $123,144. 25.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

