Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to “Buy”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $31,669.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,287 shares of company stock worth $44,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

