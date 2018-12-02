Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Foot Locker (FL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat expectations. Although sales fell marginally, earnings score high on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.30.

FL stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,218 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $98,775,000 after acquiring an additional 785,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,272,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.