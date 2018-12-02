Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Hold

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Santander raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.63. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.