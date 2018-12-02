Zacks: Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Given $34.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kelly Services an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
