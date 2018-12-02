Zacks: Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Given $34.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kelly Services an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.