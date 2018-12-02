Zacks: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Safeguard Scientifics an industry rank of 84 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

SFE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

